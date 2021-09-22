First Alert Forecast: stormy to sunny at home, eyes on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features more clouds, showers, and storms Wednesday. As much of the Cape Fear Region has had multiple inches of rain since Monday, localized poor-drainage flooding will remain possible in times and places of heavy rain. Also, the risk of severe storms and tornadoes is low but not quite zero. Wednesday temperatures ought to reach the lower 80s in the air and hold near 80 degrees in the surf - where two to four-foot breakers will harbor a moderate to high rip current risk.

Fall officially arrives with the autumnal equinox at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday and, appropriately, a fall cold front will drive the first leg of your longer-range First Alert Forecast. As the front passes between Thursday and Friday, expect rainclouds to yield to sun and cooler, less humid northerly breezes to develop. While afternoon temperatures should still manage to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, nights will be much cooler than they’ve been: enjoy crisp 50s and lower 60s for the weekend mornings!

In the tropics: Peter and Rose continue to flounder in the central Atlantic Ocean and pose no threat to North America. Elsewhere, a disturbance called “Invest 98-L” remains potent and has a high chance to develop into a storm named Sam within the next several days. Steering winds will likely keep “future Sam” in the deep tropics as it chugs westward toward the Caribbean islands. What threat, if any, threat this system may pose to North America cannot yet be defined. Plenty of days - and even weeks - to watch it and learn more!

