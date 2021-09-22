First Alert Forecast: downpours continue to kick off Fall, sunshine on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy first day of fall to you! Courtesy of tropical moisture ahead of a cold front, our First Alert Forecast features more clouds, showers, and storms. As much of the Cape Fear Region has had multiple inches of rain since Monday, localized poor-drainage flooding will remain possible in times and places of heavy rain. Also, the risk of severe storms and tornadoes is low but not quite zero. For those of you ready for sunshine, it is on the way!

As a front passes between Thursday and Friday, expect rainclouds to be replaced with sun and cooler, less humid northerly breezes. While afternoon temperatures should still manage to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, nights will be much cooler than they’ve been: enjoy crisp 50s and lower 60s for the weekend mornings!

In the tropics: Peter and Rose continue to flounder in the central Atlantic Ocean and pose no threat to North America. Elsewhere, a disturbance called “Invest 98-L” remains potent and has a high chance to develop into a storm named Sam within the next few days. Steering winds will likely keep “future Sam” in the deep tropics as it chugs westward toward the Caribbean islands. What threat, if any, threat this system may pose to North America cannot yet be defined. Plenty of days - and even weeks - to watch it and learn more!

