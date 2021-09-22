Senior Connect
City of Wilmington approves rezoning of Starway Flea Market property

Starway Flea Market land approved for residential rezoning by Wilmington City Council
Starway Flea Market land approved for residential rezoning by Wilmington City Council(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An ordinance to rezone the Starway Flea Market property was approved with an amendment by Wilmington City Council at a meeting Tuesday night.

City Councilman Clifford Barnette confirmed the rezoning of the approximately 15-acre property on Carolina Beach Road.

The proposal addressed in the public hearing was to rezone the site from community business and commercial services to multiple-family, medium-high density residential.

However, after discussion, the ordinance was approved with an amendment to MD17 multiple dwelling residential that would allow higher residential use in an area near commercial services.

Mayor Bill Saffo expressed his approval after the unanimous vote in favor of the rezoning.

“We just doubled the amounts of units of affordable housing in one strike,” said Saffo.

In July, the Wilmington Planning Commission approved the general rezoning request to make way for affordable housing.

Wilmington’s Planning Commission approves general rezoning request for Starway Flea Market

Although this is just the first of many steps in the property development process, at previous meetings, local vendors had expressed concern at the loss of the Starway Flea Market that has been operating for around 20 years.

‘It’s like a big family:’ flea market regulars react to proposal to rezone property

