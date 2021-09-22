Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Community College to close at 4 p.m. due to weather

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College announced that its campuses will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions brought on by torrential rainfalls.

All classes and evening activities are canceled.

The closure will include the school’s fitness and aquatics center.

The college will resume normal operations on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfaire Town Center
Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say
2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach
Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
Brunswick County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Wednesday
Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Luis Manuel Canuel
Ocean Isle Beach man facing additional child sex crime charges
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Wiley Cash’s new novel ‘When Ghosts Come Home’ set along Southeastern North Carolina coast
Wiley Cash’s new novel ‘When Ghosts Come Home’ set along Southeastern North Carolina coast
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Court documents: Man charged with impersonating cop also posed as fireman, judge