Brunswick Community College to close at 4 p.m. due to weather
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College announced that its campuses will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions brought on by torrential rainfalls.
All classes and evening activities are canceled.
The closure will include the school’s fitness and aquatics center.
The college will resume normal operations on Thursday.
