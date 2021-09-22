Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Beachgoers warned of Oak Island floodwater pumping

The town of Oak Island
The town of Oak Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - State recreational water quality officials on Wednesday advised beachgoers to be aware of the floodwaters being pumped to the ocean surf in Oak Island. Surfers and swimmers should avoid these sites.

Recent rains have caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Oak Island and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town has pumped floodwater into the ocean near Crowell Street.

These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil, and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.

State recreational water quality officials will place signs at the discharge site along the ocean beach to warn the public of the possible health risk.

State officials will remove the signs and notify the public 24 hours after the pumping stops.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfaire Town Center
Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say
2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach
Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
Brunswick County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Wednesday
Eric Andrew Cinotti
More charges for Leland man accused of impersonating a police officer

Latest News

Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
City of Wilmington approves rezoning of Starway Flea Market property
City of Wilmington approves rezoning of Starway Flea Market property