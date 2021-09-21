Wilmington Police looking for armed robbery, assault suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected criminal.

Ian Sharif Crayton, 27, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, from an incident on August 23, 2021.

Crayton is 5-foot-7, weighs 202 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Crayton should contact Detective Winesett at (910) 408-6186 or WPD at (910) 343-3609. If you see him, please dial 911.

