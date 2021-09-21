Wilmington Police looking for armed robbery, assault suspect
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected criminal.
Ian Sharif Crayton, 27, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, from an incident on August 23, 2021.
Crayton is 5-foot-7, weighs 202 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Crayton should contact Detective Winesett at (910) 408-6186 or WPD at (910) 343-3609. If you see him, please dial 911.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.