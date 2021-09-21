Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened in New Hanover County Sunday morning.

According to troopers, Ammad Brown, 25, of Wilmington, was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on Carolina Beach Road, near Mcquillian Drive, around 6:40 a.m.

Investigators believe Brown was hit as he was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his disabled car which was parked on the side of the road.

If you have any information, contact the Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917.

