Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Boat Show kicks off next weekend

Wilmington Boat Show
Wilmington Boat Show(Wilmington Boat Show)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Next Friday, the Wilmington Boat Show returns to downtown Wilmington.

The Wilmington Boat Show opens on Friday, October 1, and continues through Sunday October 3. The Show will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center, as well as outside the convention center.

“We are thrilled to host the annual boat show and although the boating industry has had an unprecedented sales year, the show will offer boating enthusiasts the opportunity to talk to the experts and compare boat brands,” said Show founder, Jacqui McGuinness. “Although we won’t have the same number of boats as years past, there will still be a solid representation and people will be able to get a head start for next year’s boating season. It’s a lifestyle choice that will not dissipate,” added McGuinness.

This year, the boat show features Carolina Catch, a catch-and-release fishing pond that introduces attendees to fishing. That takes place Friday through Sunday in the Cape Fear Community College Wilson Lot.

Along with Carolina Catch, the show hosts the Wilmington Fishing Expo, a series of fishing clinics on Saturday and Sunday, which includes various topics and presenters.

On Friday and Sunday, right next to “Carolina Catch” in the Wilson Lot, attendees can partake in the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and Bass Casting Game. This is interactive bass casting game teaches the value of fishing licenses and fishing regulations for inland and joint waters. NC Wildlife Resources Commission will be on-site answering question on upcoming fishing events and on wildlife or human wildlife interactions.

Here are the full show dates and hours:

  • Friday, October 1, noon-6pm
  • Saturday, October 2, 10am-6pm
  • Sunday, October 3, 10am-5pm

For tickets and pricing information, visit the Wilmington Boat Show website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gail Tice was shot to death by her estranged husband in September 2004.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Woman murdered inside her Landfall home by estranged husband
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Mayo tried to hide a book bag containing drugs after he ran a red light and collided with...
Man accused of trying to hide bag containing drugs after wreck
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Latest News

Community celebrates halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with parade
Community celebrates halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with parade
Red Knights in Wilmington hosting annual 9/11 memorial ride
Red Knights in Wilmington hosting annual 9/11 memorial ride
Red Knights NC6 343 ride.
Red Knights in Wilmington host annual 9/11 memorial ride
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Community celebrates halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with parade