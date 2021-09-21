Wilmington Boat Show kicks off next weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Next Friday, the Wilmington Boat Show returns to downtown Wilmington.

The Wilmington Boat Show opens on Friday, October 1, and continues through Sunday October 3. The Show will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center, as well as outside the convention center.

“We are thrilled to host the annual boat show and although the boating industry has had an unprecedented sales year, the show will offer boating enthusiasts the opportunity to talk to the experts and compare boat brands,” said Show founder, Jacqui McGuinness. “Although we won’t have the same number of boats as years past, there will still be a solid representation and people will be able to get a head start for next year’s boating season. It’s a lifestyle choice that will not dissipate,” added McGuinness.

This year, the boat show features Carolina Catch, a catch-and-release fishing pond that introduces attendees to fishing. That takes place Friday through Sunday in the Cape Fear Community College Wilson Lot.

Along with Carolina Catch, the show hosts the Wilmington Fishing Expo, a series of fishing clinics on Saturday and Sunday, which includes various topics and presenters.

On Friday and Sunday, right next to “Carolina Catch” in the Wilson Lot, attendees can partake in the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and Bass Casting Game. This is interactive bass casting game teaches the value of fishing licenses and fishing regulations for inland and joint waters. NC Wildlife Resources Commission will be on-site answering question on upcoming fishing events and on wildlife or human wildlife interactions.

Here are the full show dates and hours:

Friday, October 1, noon-6pm

Saturday, October 2, 10am-6pm

Sunday, October 3, 10am-5pm

For tickets and pricing information, visit the Wilmington Boat Show website.

