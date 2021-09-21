Potential naming of Laney High School’s football field to be discussed at school board meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School board members in New Hanover County will discuss the potential naming of Laney High School’s football field during Tuesday evening’s September interim board meeting.

The actual stadium was renamed during a July meeting to Buccaneer Stadium. It was previously named after Dr. Rick Holliday, a former principal at Laney who retired as the school system’s deputy superintendent in 2019.

Although former Laney football coach Larry TooToo received the most votes from the public during the renaming process, the board ultimately voted to rename the stadium Buccaneer Stadium, mostly because of Policy 5400.

Policy 5400 addresses the “Naming or Renaming of a School or Facility.” It clearly states that “Any new or renamed school will be named for geographic terms related to the area of the county served. New or renamed facilities may only be named for geographic terms or with words or terms that have meaning for a given school.”

Several board members still wanted to find a way to honor TooToo and suggested that the actual field be named after the long-time coach.

During the board’s August meeting, board member Judy Justice made a motion to establish a survey to name the football field. The motion was denied so the item was moved forward for further review in 60 days.

It’s still unclear if any action will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting.

More than 4,000 people signed a petition to have Holliday’s name removed from the stadium following the arrest of former high school teacher Mike Kelly in 2018 on dozens of charges of sex crimes against students.

Parents and students told WECT they reported concerns to then-principal Holliday decades ago about Kelly and another teacher’s inappropriate relationships with students.

Holliday has staunchly denied having any knowledge of sex crimes against students prior to the teachers’ arrests. But after Kelly pleaded guilty to dozens of crimes in 2019 and, according to prosecutors, told investigators school administrators knew about allegations against him, Holliday abruptly announced his retirement.

