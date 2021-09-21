Pender Co. Board of Education votes to make masking optional starting Oct. 4

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously passed a motion Tuesday to make wearing masks optional in its schools starting Oct. 4.

Students still will be required to wear masks on school buses per an order by the CDC.

The board also unanimously passed a motion moving for school nurses and staff members to discontinue giving quarantine or isolation orders within schools and giving sole control of those decisions to the county’s health department.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.