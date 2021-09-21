NHC wants community feedback on county facilities, programming

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity & Equity is seeking feedback from New Hanover County residents about the enjoyment, safety and accessibility of county-owned and operated spaces.

Virtual roundtable discussions are being hosted to discuss access, transportation, facilities and programming at county libraries, parks and gardens, the Senior Resource Center, Veteran Services, Cape Fear Museum, and NC Cooperative Extension and Arboretum.

Two free virtual discussion options are available:

Tuesday, September 21, 6 p.m.–6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28, 6 p.m.–6:45 p.m.

Click here or call Phone (910) 798-7430 for more details.

Both virtual discussions can be accessed on Zoom using the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81170478533?pwd=V1NvaDlndVJtakZ4dUJZVnBnNmVZQT09; Passcode: 192253

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.