NHC wants community feedback on county facilities, programming

Adding new gardens and water features are just part of the future plans for the New Hanover...
Adding new gardens and water features are just part of the future plans for the New Hanover County Arboretum. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity & Equity is seeking feedback from New Hanover County residents about the enjoyment, safety and accessibility of county-owned and operated spaces.

Virtual roundtable discussions are being hosted to discuss access, transportation, facilities and programming at county libraries, parks and gardens, the Senior Resource Center, Veteran Services, Cape Fear Museum, and NC Cooperative Extension and Arboretum.

Two free virtual discussion options are available:

  • Tuesday, September 21, 6 p.m.–6:45 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 28, 6 p.m.–6:45 p.m.

Click here or call Phone (910) 798-7430 for more details.

Both virtual discussions can be accessed on Zoom using the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81170478533?pwd=V1NvaDlndVJtakZ4dUJZVnBnNmVZQT09; Passcode: 192253

Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
