New Hanover County Schools to host job fair

NHCS is offering a wide range of positions, locations, and work schedules with state benefits,...
NHCS is offering a wide range of positions, locations, and work schedules with state benefits, paid holidays, school choice for dependents, and growth opportunities
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) is hosting a job fair Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m.–noon at the Board of Education Building.

NHCS is offering a wide range of positions, locations, and work schedules with state benefits, paid holidays, school choice for dependents, and growth opportunities.

“Departments from across the district will have representatives there, so even if you’re just curious about what it would be like to work in the school system, you can stop by and hear firsthand about these positions,” said NHCS Executive Director of Human Resources Jennifer Geller.

On-the-spot interviews will be offered for jobs including: electrician, HVAC service, plumber, bus mechanic, bus driver and bus aide, teacher and teacher assistant, data manager, treasurer, custodian, child nutrition, substitute teacher, payroll and accounting, and office support associate.

“When people think about working for the school district they think of teachers, and we certainly offer great opportunities for educators,” said Geller. “But with 45 schools and a dozen district-wide departments, we have opportunities for everyone from HVAC repair experts and plumbers to treasurers and food service.”

The Board of Education building is located at 1805 S. 13th Street, Wilmington.

Click here for more information about job openings or to apply.

