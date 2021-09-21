Get Fit With 6: Frances Weller talks about the physical and mental benefits of exercise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A big part of getting fit (and staying fit) is finding what works for you. WECT News anchor Frances Weller started her exercise routine as an adult, but immediately realized how much better it made her feel.

“When I exercise, I feel and see a difference not only in my body, but my mental state as well,” said Weller.

We started the Get Fit With 6 segments nine months ago, and right now we are gearing up for our annual 5k, 1 mile walk, and wellness expo. Fitness isn’t just a segment; it’s something several people in the WECT newsroom, sales department, and front office feel strongly about.

“The strengthening exercises are important to me because of my age,” Weller said. “We lose muscle mass the older we get and I saw that maybe ten years ago, but not that much, so I thought I’m still good. But ten years later, if I’m not working out and doing something every day, I’m going to see a difference because our bodies change as we get older,” said Weller.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to a workout routine. Fran works out with personal trainer LaMaine Williams. He and Fran agree: the important thing to do is get started.

“Even if you just go outside and walk, that’s huge,” Williams said. “I think people think you have to do these big, extreme workouts, but you’ve just got to get out and just do it... do something. Walk, lift some weights; it doesn’t have to be perfect at first. You just start, and then from there, you can start fine-tuning it and making it better and better.”

“Start with something small, but do something, even if it’s 15 minutes a day,” Weller said. “Do something every day, especially the older we get. I would be a totally different person if I didn’t do this and I know that to be a fact. For me, when we were in the height of the pandemic and we were working from home and I wasn’t able to get into the gym, I saw a difference in me mentally and physically.”

