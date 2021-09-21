Senior Connect
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle at Wilmington intersection, police say

Quron Lea
Quron Lea(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver who was fleeing from law enforcement crashed into a vehicle at a Wilmington intersection Monday afternoon, according to police.

A news release states that task force units with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Quron Kea and who had an active order for arrest, failed to comply. Law enforcement then terminated the stop, the release stated.

“A few blocks away, a WPD traffic officer was investigating a traffic collision in the 600 block of Market Street when he saw the suspect vehicle collide with another vehicle at 6th and Princess Street,” according to the release.

Kea then fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Both drivers sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Kea was charged with reckless driving to endanger, flee to elude arrest, no operator’s license, felony hit, and resist/delay/obstruct a police officer.

He’s currently in jail under no bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

