Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: heavy showers & storms continue through midweek

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties.
By Claire Fry
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Today’s temperatures haven’t been able to warm up much courtesy of the rain; expect temperatures in the 70s for your evening plans. Balmy southeast breezes will support widespread clouds, periods of rain, and isolated storms across the Cape Fear Region through tomorrow. The risk of severe storms and tornadoes is low but not quite zero. Though rain is “fair game” for any spot, the coverage may be highest west of Wilmington. The National Weather Service has opened a Flash Flood Watch for all Lower Cape Fear counties, so please be alert for localized poor-drainage and lowland flooding in times of heavy rain.

A sharp fall front will replace rainy Wednesday and Thursday weather with drier, crisper, and more pleasant weekend conditions. And in the tropics: innocuous systems Peter and Rose will worm northward through the central Atlantic Basin while a new storm, Sam, is likely to emerge at the low latitudes and demand attention into next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days any time with your WECT Weather App.

Stay prepared and vigilant for the remainder of Atlantic Hurricane Season here: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gail Tice was shot to death by her estranged husband in September 2004.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Woman murdered inside her Landfall home by estranged husband
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Mayo tried to hide a book bag containing drugs after he ran a red light and collided with...
Man accused of trying to hide bag containing drugs after wreck
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Sept. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Sept. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: fall front to focus significant showers and storms
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Sep. 21, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Sep. 21, 2021
Busy tropical Atlantic.
First Alert Forecast: skies grow cloudier, temperatures drop with the start of fall