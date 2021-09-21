First Alert Forecast: fall front to focus significant showers and storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Balmy southeast breezes will support widespread clouds, periods of rain, and isolated storms across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. The risk of severe storms and tornadoes is low but not quite zero. Though rain is “fair game” for any spot, the coverage may be highest west of Wilmington. The National Weather Service has opened a Flash Flood Watch for all Lower Cape Fear counties, so please be alert for localized poor-drainage and lowland flooding in times of heavy rain. Tuesday temperatures ought to reach the lower and middle 80s in the air and hold near 80 degrees in the surf. Two to four-foot breakers to harbor a moderate to high rip current risk and there is a chance for nuisance flooding around high tide.

Looking ahead... Here in the Cape Fear Region: a sharp fall front will replace rainy Wednesday and Thursday weather with drier, crisper, and more pleasant weekend conditions. And in the tropics: innocuous systems Peter and Rose will worm northward through the central Atlantic Basin while a new storm, Sam, is likely to emerge at the low latitudes and demand attention into next week.

