COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants sports equipment to exercise the minds of her students

By Frances Weller
Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Milligan believes in order to maximize the mind, you have to exercise the body. That’s why the Shallotte Middle School teacher is hoping to get enough donations through DonorsChoose to purchase sports equipment.

Milligan has received donations before through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I have noticed an improvement in academics and behaviors by implementing Yoga, Mindfulness, and physical exercise,” Milligan says on the DonorsChoose site. “The items I am requesting will help us continue to provide the tools we need for our students to continue the positive growths we are seeing.”

Milligan needs $711 to purchase equipment such as a Sportime Hoop-N-Rope Cart, basketballs, soccer balls and volleyballs. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to Shallotte Middle School.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Milligan’s project, click here.

