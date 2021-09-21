Senior Connect
City seeks public input as Pine Grove Drive redesign project enters next phase

The city of Wilmington is asking for the public’s input as the “southern” portion of the Pine...
The city of Wilmington is asking for the public’s input as the “southern” portion of the Pine Grove Drive redesign project enters its next phase.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington is asking for the public’s input as the “southern” portion of the Pine Grove Drive redesign project enters its next phase.

The 2014 voter-approved transportation bond included intersection improvements at several points in and around Pine Grove Drive. The Pine Grove projects have been broken into two areas (north and south) to expedite design. 

Design is now 35 percent complete on the southern section, which includes improvements at the Pine Grove Drive/Holly Tree Road intersection and a dual-lane roundabout at the Pine Grove Drive/Greenville Loop Road intersection as well as other associated improvements. 

Construction is expected to begin in winter 2022.

The city is seeking public input on the preliminary design. Those interested can click here to submit feedback.

