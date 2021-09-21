Senior Connect
Brunswick County Schools announces 2-hour delay

Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With expected heavy rainfall Tuesday night, Brunswick County Schools announced schools will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning, September 22.

Officials made the announcement out of an abundance of caution to ensure safe travel to school and work Wednesday morning.

The two-hour delay includes all students and staff.

