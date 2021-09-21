2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash near Kure Beach early Saturday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 421 between Kure Beach and Fort Fisher around 2 a.m. when it entered a curve, went off the roadway to the right, and struck a tree.

The driver, Wanta Peele, 46, of Wilmington, and a passenger, Keith Boyd, 37, of Wilmington, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Troopers believe speed may have been a factor.

