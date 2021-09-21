19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old after that 15-year-old and a 1-year-old were shot during a gunfight on a highway Monday evening in southeast Charlotte.

Police are now looking for another car that was involved in the shooting.

CMPD detectives have charged 19-year-old De’Aaron Truesdale and a 15-year-old juvenile in this case.

De’Aaron Truesdale (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

The reported shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at a shopping center on Independence Boulevard near Idlewild Road.

As a result of interviews and evidence gathered in this case, the preliminary investigation indicates the 15-year-old juvenile and a one-year-old child were passengers in a vehicle Truesdale was driving.

While they were traveling along East Independence Boulevard, a gold sedan pulled up next to them, and gunfire was exchanged between both vehicles.

As a result of this exchange of gunfire, the 15-year-old juvenile was shot in the leg, and the one-year-old child was grazed in the head. Police say their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Evidence gathered indicates Truesdale and the 15-year-old juvenile fired their weapons, and that it was rounds from Truesdale’s weapon that struck the 15-year-old juvenile and one-year-old child.

As a result, Truesdale was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, child abuse inflicting serious injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless driving and hit and run.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

“Children are the ones getting hurt and people don’t think of these consequences when they have a gun in hand,” said Gloria Lopez, who was in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are actively searching for the gold sedan and its occupants that were involved in this shooting. The vehicle should have damage along the driver’s side, consistent with being side-swiped. It may also have damage from being struck by gunfire. Anyone who sees a vehicle similar to this description is asked to report it to 911, immediately.

Lopez told WBTV she’s going to keep a watchful eye out on her own children after witnessing the shooting.

“We’re living in a time where all of this craziness is happening, and we just have to take care of our kids unfortunately you know? These things happen on a daily basis,” Lopez said.

WBTV was at the scene as police were investigating. A parked car in the parking lot was pierced with bulletholes.

“The little girl was bleeding and also the guy in front was also bleeding,” Lopez said.

At the scene, a gun was lying on the ground, a magazine clip tossed nearby as well as plenty of shell casings.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is the latest violent crime in the month of September to involve area teens or young children. A timeline of other incidents for the month can be seen below:

