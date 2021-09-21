$1 million COVID relief funds available to help CFPUA customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA), New Hanover County (NHC), and City of Wilmington announced Tuesday that applications are open for the $1 million CFPUA COVID Relief Program.

City of Wilmington and NHC each designated $500,000 of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to the program which aims to help eligible people who fell behind on water and sewer bills as a result of the pandemic.

“The CFPUA COVID Relief Program will channel $1 million in federal funds, allocated by our partners at New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington, to help CFPUA customers who have found themselves behind on water and sewer bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup.

The relief program is being administered by the Good Shepherd Center.

“So many of our residents had to make difficult choices to get by during the pandemic, including getting behind on utility bills so they could feed their families,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “I am pleased that the county’s allocation of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will help Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers who suffered during the pandemic get a fresh start on their utility bills. And I am grateful that the City of Wilmington agreed to match the county’s contribution so we could double the number of people we can help. This program is a great collaboration, with the help of CFPUA staff and the Good Shepherd Center, and we are all working together to help our residents.”

The partners worked together to make the application process as simple as possible.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve said that we’re all in this together,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “The city’s investment of $500,000 from American Rescue Plan funds for utility bill assistance, matched by the county and supported by the Good Shepherd Center, demonstrates once again how our community benefits when local governments and nonprofits work together to help our residents recover.”

To qualify for the program, customers’ household income must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Household Income for New Hanover County. For example, a family of four earning $62,800 or below, or a family of six earning $72,850 or below will be eligible. Help is available for charges incurred after January 27, 2020.

Click here for eligibility criteria based on income limits and household size, and for information about other financial assistance programs.

Click here to apply online or call (910) 763-4424.

