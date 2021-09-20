NHHS principal reverses decision, will not require students to wear clear backpacks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at New Hanover High School will not have to use clear backpacks, a reversal that was announced by Principal Philip Sutton on Friday.

Sutton wrote in an email to students and parents that “the overwhelming feedback we got from our school community was that while clear backpacks might be an effective security measure, requiring them creates challenges for students that we didn’t intend.”

The policy was set to go into effect on Oct. 11 following the Aug. 30 shooting on campus that left one student hospitalized and another facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Sutton said that in the weeks after the shooting, he has met with students, parents, and staff about how to improve communication, safety, and the school climate at NHHS.

“We teach our students that when we know better we should do better, and we want to model that as school leaders,” Sutton stated in the Friday email. “At this time, we are not going to ask students to use clear backpacks at school.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, county leaders authorized New Hanover County’s manager to tap into a $350 million emergency fund to address violence in the community.

School principals, law enforcement partners, city and county staff, counselors, social justice groups, and some parents sat down together for a workshop last Friday to develop a plan and identify goals to try and combat the violence.

While those specific goals were not announced at the workshop, County Manager Chris Coudriet explained they narrowed their focus to six goals; three will be centered around “hardscape” goals for schools, including security equipment and physically addressing the number of entrance and exit points at each school; while the three other goals will be more “people-centric,” involving resources and services to support students and parents.

A formal presentation will be made to county commissioners Monday morning.

