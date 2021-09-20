HAPPENING TODAY: NHC Board of Commissioners meets to discuss school safety plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Weeks after a shooting took place inside New Hanover High School, county leaders continue working on solutions to keep schools safe.

On Friday, school principals, law enforcement partners, city and county elected leaders, counselors, social justice groups, and some parents sat down together at the government center to develop a plan.

Today, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet to lay out a more specific plan.

County manager Chris Coudriet says they’ve narrowed their focus to six goals; three will be centered around “hardscape” goals for schools, including security equipment and physically addressing the number of entrance and exit points at each school; while the three other goals will be more “people-centric,” involving resources and services to support students and parents.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.