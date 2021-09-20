Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

HAPPENING TODAY: NHC Board of Commissioners meets to discuss school safety plans

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Weeks after a shooting took place inside New Hanover High School, county leaders continue working on solutions to keep schools safe.

On Friday, school principals, law enforcement partners, city and county elected leaders, counselors, social justice groups, and some parents sat down together at the government center to develop a plan.

Today, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet to lay out a more specific plan.

County manager Chris Coudriet says they’ve narrowed their focus to six goals; three will be centered around “hardscape” goals for schools, including security equipment and physically addressing the number of entrance and exit points at each school; while the three other goals will be more “people-centric,” involving resources and services to support students and parents.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noe Alvarez-Pinzon
UPDATE: Missing man found
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Police respond to armed robbery in Wilmington
Hospital staff tending to a patient.
Alarming new data shows demographic of recent COVID-19 deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The Sheriff’s Office held a candlelight vigil earlier Friday in hopes that he would pull through
NHC Sheriff’s Office Captain dies of COVID-19

Latest News

HAPPENING TODAY: NHC Board of Commissioners meets to discuss school safety plans
HAPPENING TODAY: NHC Board of Commissioners meets to discuss school safety plans
Red Knights NC6 343 ride.
Red Knights in Wilmington host annual 9/11 memorial ride
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 17-7
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 26-7
Noe Alvarez-Pinzon
UPDATE: Missing man found