Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced on Sunday he’s resigning from his position, effective immediately.

The announcement comes after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Griffin, 50, was arrested on Sunday shortly after midnight after he was caught speeding and driving while impaired.

Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said Griffin was clocked on radar at 94 in a 70 zone on US 264. Griffin was believed to be impaired and after deputies performed a sobriety test, Griffin provided a sample of .20 on the intoximeter and was subsequently charged.

Griffin’s court date 11/18/2021 in Nashville District Court and Griffin received a written promise for the two charges, according to Medina.

Griffin had been with the department for more than 20 years since 1993 and served in the role of chief since December of 2014.

In August, Griffin had announced he was retiring.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief. Spokesperson for the city of Greenville Brock Letchworth says the the city council will start searching for another chief on September 27.

