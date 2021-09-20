First Alert Forecast: skies grow cloudier, temperatures drop with the start of fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday! After a warm start to the workweek, temperatures will cool off slightly but remain the 80s for your evening plans before dipping toward the 70s. Stray shower chances stay in place through the evening.

WEDNESDAY MARKS THE BEGINNING OF FALL: Does a change in season automatically mean a change in weather? Not always... But this week, the timing of a cold front will sync nicely with the official start of fall. The autumnal equinox is 3:20 p.m. this Wednesday, the 22nd.

Ahead of the front, expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s and classic late summer mugginess for Tuesday through Wednesday. Behind the front, a decent drop in humidity will give temperatures a much deeper nighttime floor: 50s and 60s are probable for the nights at the end of the week.

The front will also frame rain chances. Chances for a shower or storm to pop from the late summer air are near 50% for Tuesday. Odds swell to 60% for Wednesday and Thursday as the front focuses the rain clouds. Post-front, Friday will be a near-0% rain chance day.

A flurry of Atlantic tropical activity continues but, thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable threats. Tropical Storm Peter or its remnants are likely to turn northward toward Bermuda this week and, farther east, Tropical Storm Rose appears likely to have a relatively harmless ocean track.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - including details on the first weekend of fall - here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: any time you like and for any specific location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

