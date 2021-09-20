Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cold front for start of fall

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Does a change in season automatically mean a change in weather? Not always... But this week, the timing of a cold front will sync nicely with the official start of fall. The autumnal equinox is 3:20 p.m. this Wednesday, the 22nd.

Ahead of the front, expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s and classic late summer mugginess for Monday through Wednesday. Behind the front, a decent drop in humidity will give temperatures a much deeper nighttime floor: 50s and 60s are probable for the nights at the end of the week.

The front will also frame rain chances. Chances for a shower or storm to pop from the late summer air are near 20-30% for Monday and 50% for Tuesday. Odds swell to 60% for Wednesday and Thursday as the front focuses the rainclouds. Post-front, Friday will be a near-0% rain chance day.

In the surf zone, Monday will feature one to three-foot breakers and a low to moderate risk of rip currents. Surf temperatures will cling to the 80-degrees Monday but, with the aforementioned change in air mass, ought to slip toward the middle and upper 70s by the weekend.

A flurry of Atlantic tropical activity continues but, thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable threats. Tropical Storm Peter or its remnants are likely to turn northward toward Bermuda this week and, farther east, Tropical Storm Rose appears likely to have a relatively harmless ocean track.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - including details on the first weekend of fall - here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: any time you like and for any specific location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

