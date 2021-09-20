New Hanover commissioners hear update on plan to address school safety, community violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners got a formal update Monday morning from a team tasked with making schools safer.

It’s part of a larger effort to address the root cause of violence in our community, and comes after commissioners authorized the use of a $350 million escrow fund from the sale of the hospital to accomplish that goal.

The plan is still in its very early stages and leaders don’t have a hard timeline or cost yet, but the priorities are beginning to take shape

Monday morning, County Manager Chris Coudriet briefed commissioners about a work session held Friday where community members started brainstorming a plan.

Coudriet touched on half a dozen goals they’re working toward: three being related to “hardscape” upgrades to school buildings and communication systems, and the other three goals being more “people-centric”, championing diversity efforts, streamlining existing resources and making sure families have access to counseling and support.

One topic brought forward Monday by the county manager is that some of the planning going forward might not be as public. Coudriet says some of the community members working on this project don’t want a camera in their face, and leaders won’t be able to share confidential documents like school safety audits that would jeopardize student security. Additionally, some plans to correct security vulnerabilities from the audit couldn’t be publicly discussed.

“Trust that there are good people that are working on this, that their priority is to fix what is happening in our community and I mentioned it to the board-- if you trust. and I know people do-- our nonprofit leaders and you trust in our teachers and others, those are the folks that are bringing these ideas forward. Trust that work is being done and there will be evidence of success I hope sooner rather than later,” said Coudriet.

The county’s communication team is working now to develop online feedback opportunities as well as community forums. County leadership have created a webpage to share information with the community along the way.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.