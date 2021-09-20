Columbus County Schools mourns the loss of long-time board member

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced Monday that Monte Herring, a long-time board member, has died.

According to the news release, “Mr. Herring was a treasured member of his church and community, beloved by his family and friends, and a tireless champion for education in our system.”

During the 14 years Herring served on the Board of Education, he helped acquire funding to create the Columbus Career And College Academy, an initiative that supplies technology to every student, and oversaw the establishment of two new K-8 schools.

Herring had impact in many other areas during his time on the board and received The Raleigh Dingman Award, the highest honor given to a North Carolina School Board member.

Beyond his many key accomplishments, the news release says Herring was known for taking interest in the smallest details and never missed an opportunity to ask, “What’s best for children?”

He will be missed by the many people who knew him and the school board extends its thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the community.

