Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County Schools mourns the loss of long-time board member

Columbus County Schools mourns the loss of long-time board member Monte Herring on September...
Columbus County Schools mourns the loss of long-time board member Monte Herring on September 20th, 2021(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced Monday that Monte Herring, a long-time board member, has died.

According to the news release, “Mr. Herring was a treasured member of his church and community, beloved by his family and friends, and a tireless champion for education in our system.”

During the 14 years Herring served on the Board of Education, he helped acquire funding to create the Columbus Career And College Academy, an initiative that supplies technology to every student, and oversaw the establishment of two new K-8 schools.

Herring had impact in many other areas during his time on the board and received The Raleigh Dingman Award, the highest honor given to a North Carolina School Board member.

Beyond his many key accomplishments, the news release says Herring was known for taking interest in the smallest details and never missed an opportunity to ask, “What’s best for children?”

He will be missed by the many people who knew him and the school board extends its thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the community.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noe Alvarez-Pinzon
UPDATE: Missing man found
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Police respond to armed robbery in Wilmington
Hospital staff tending to a patient.
Alarming new data shows demographic of recent COVID-19 deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The Sheriff’s Office held a candlelight vigil earlier last Friday in hopes that he would pull...
NHC Sheriff’s Office announces funeral arrangements for Captain who died of COVID-19

Latest News

Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Report from Cape Fear Collective highlights wage inequality and lack of affordable housing
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Mayo tried to hide a book bag containing drugs after he ran a red light and collided with...
Man accused of trying to hide bag containing drugs after wreck