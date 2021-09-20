Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to hide bag containing drugs after wreck

Mayo tried to hide a book bag containing drugs after he ran a red light and collided with...
Mayo tried to hide a book bag containing drugs after he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A collision of two vehicles after one driver ran a red light on Sunday, September 19, at the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and South College Road, led to multiple charges.

According to Wilmington Police Department, the driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck, 28-year-old Keifer Mayo, attempted to hide a book bag in a nearby bush.

A search of the book bag revealed OxyContin, Meth, Amphetamine, Heroin, Subutex, and Marijuana. A loaded BB gun was also recovered at the scene.

Mayo was arrested and charged with alter/steal/destroy evidence, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I, II, and III controlled substance, driving while impaired, carrying concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

He has been detained and given a $180,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noe Alvarez-Pinzon
UPDATE: Missing man found
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
Police respond to armed robbery in Wilmington
Hospital staff tending to a patient.
Alarming new data shows demographic of recent COVID-19 deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The Sheriff’s Office held a candlelight vigil earlier last Friday in hopes that he would pull...
NHC Sheriff’s Office announces funeral arrangements for Captain who died of COVID-19

Latest News

Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Commissioners hear school safety updates
New Hanover commissioners hear update on plan to address school safety, community violence
Mosquito
NCDHHS urges caution as eastern equine encephalitis cases identified in Cape Fear region
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 3,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 10.3%