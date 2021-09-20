Man accused of trying to hide bag containing drugs after wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A collision of two vehicles after one driver ran a red light on Sunday, September 19, at the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and South College Road, led to multiple charges.

According to Wilmington Police Department, the driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck, 28-year-old Keifer Mayo, attempted to hide a book bag in a nearby bush.

A search of the book bag revealed OxyContin, Meth, Amphetamine, Heroin, Subutex, and Marijuana. A loaded BB gun was also recovered at the scene.

Mayo was arrested and charged with alter/steal/destroy evidence, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I, II, and III controlled substance, driving while impaired, carrying concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

He has been detained and given a $180,000 secured bond.

