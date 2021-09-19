Senior Connect
Wilmington Police searching for missing man

Noe Alvarez-Pinzon
Noe Alvarez-Pinzon(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Noe Alvarez-Pinzon is believed to have been around Carolina Beach road early this morning. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with camouflaged pants and black work boots.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he may be in the Ogden Park Area.

Anyone who sees Alvarez-Pinzon is asked to call 911 or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

