First Alert Forecast: last weekend day of summer before rain chances crank up, tropics remain busy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A beautiful--but humid--day is in the forecast! Courtesy of high pressure, temperatures will crank up into the upper 80s with local inland zones nearing 90. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm are trending to between 10 and 20% today, so most times and places will be free of rain and lightning.

Heading to the beach? Keep it safe in the 81-degree surf: two to locally two to four-foot waves will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

On the tropical weather front: Post-Tropical Cyclone Odette will climb northward toward Newfoundland this weekend, supporting that somewhat agitated surf situation as it goes. Newly formed Tropical Depression Sixteen will continue to chug toward the eastern Caribbean islands with no definable land impacts. Both systems for the time being have consistent access to warm ocean water fuel and moderately favorable upper-atmospheric environments, so your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them. Peter is the next storm name on the list.

