Police respond to armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at the Seahawk SaveMart, next to the Sunoco gas station on Oleander Drive.

Police say two men, one carrying a gun, entered the store. That’s when investigators say one of the men assaulted the clerk.

The store clerk was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

