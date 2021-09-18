Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: final Summer weekend features warm & sticky heat

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region on this final Summer weekend! Outdoor plans look great and temperatures will stay in-character for the time: expect daily highs deep in the 80s and morning lows around the muggy 70-mark. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm are trending to between 10 and 20% Saturday and Sunday, so most times and places will be free of rain and lightning. Keep it safe in the 80-degree surf: two to locally two to four-foot waves will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

On the tropical weather front: Tropical Storm Odette, formerly known as Invest 96-L, will climb northward off the Outer Banks this weekend, supporting that somewhat agitated surf situation as it goes. Tropical disturbance “Invest 95-L” will continue to chug toward the eastern Caribbean islands with no definable land impacts. Both systems for the time being have consistent access to warm ocean water fuel and moderately favorable upper-atmospheric environments, so your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them. Peter is the next storm name on the list.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which includes promising signs of a fall cold front! - right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Enjoy your weekend!

