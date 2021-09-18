Senior Connect
Community celebrating halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with parade

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop organizers from holding a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Organizers like Vickie Ryan-Burr said that after 20 years of watching the parade come through downtown Wilmington, she knew that they needed to have a 21st parade, and this was the perfect opportunity.

“It’s wonderful, it’s great to be out, great to see people, celebrating the Irish,” said Ryan-Burr.

A sea of green lined the streets downtown Saturday morning as the community cheered while local bands, organizations and community leaders made their way down Front Street.

People in the community were excited to have the parade back in town with local bands, organizations and community leaders.

“I have a love in my heart for a parade for every dignitary that comes out for St. Patrick’s day . . . St. Patrick’s day means celebration, and love of family, and just together with everyone who thinks they’re Irish that day,” said Tiff Bush, a Wilmington resident.

After the parade, the celebration continued with a festival where people enjoyed food, fun, and music. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for many weeks now . . . It means a lot, we love celebrating anything, but Irish heritage is lovely,” Tricia Luciano, a Wilmington resident said.

The celebration continued after the parade with a festival for people to enjoy some food, fun, and music.

Organizers are hopeful that they can have next year’s parade on the actual holiday.

For more information about the parade, click here.

