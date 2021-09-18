Community celebrating halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop organizers from holding a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Organizers like Vickie Ryan-Burr said that after 20 years of watching the parade come through downtown Wilmington, she knew that they needed to have a 21st parade, and this was the perfect opportunity.

“It’s wonderful, it’s great to be out, great to see people, celebrating the Irish,” said Ryan-Burr.

A sea of green lined the streets downtown Saturday morning as the community cheered while local bands, organizations and community leaders made their way down Front Street.

“I have a love in my heart for a parade for every dignitary that comes out for St. Patrick’s day . . . St. Patrick’s day means celebration, and love of family, and just together with everyone who thinks they’re Irish that day,” said Tiff Bush, a Wilmington resident.

After the parade, the celebration continued with a festival where people enjoyed food, fun, and music. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for many weeks now . . . It means a lot, we love celebrating anything, but Irish heritage is lovely,” Tricia Luciano, a Wilmington resident said.

Organizers are hopeful that they can have next year’s parade on the actual holiday.

