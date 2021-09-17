WPD investigation leads to arrest of man for several drug-related offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was arrested in Wilmington Friday faces several drug-related charges.

Following a two week special investigation involving several controlled buys, Anthony Deshaun Murray was arrested at a residence in the 800 block of Russell’s Alley by the Wilmington Police Special Investigation Division.

During a search of the residence, officers discovered 4.66 grams of Crack, 64.7 grams of PCP, 38.1 grams of Marijuana, 57 dosage units of MDNA, 5.6 grams of Fentanyl, 9 dosage units of PCP (dry), and $2,000 in cash.

Murray is charged with the following:

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Three counts of manufacture schedule II controlled substance

Possession of firearm by a felon

Maintain vehicle/dwelling controlled sub, among other charges.

Currently, he is being held without bond.

