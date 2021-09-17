Senior Connect
State COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downwards

(KAIT)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marked the eighth straight day the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina went down.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that 3,573 people were in the hospital for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The previous day, 3,617 were hospitalized for the virus and the day before that, 3,626.

That downward trend stretches back to September 8th, where 3,815 people were hospitalized. Every day since, hospital COVID-19 cases have gone down.

This chart shows hospitalizations over the past month in North Carolina.
This chart shows hospitalizations over the past month in North Carolina.(DHHS)

If the trend continues, there could be a reason to be optimistic about the state’s battle with the Delta variant.

