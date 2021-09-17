Skywatch Bird Rescue releases 7 geese after poisoning at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Seven of the geese that were rescued by Skywatch Bird Rescue at the end of August have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The geese were rescued after people noticed several of them acting strange. It was later determined that the geese had ingested copper sulfate crystals that were spread along the banks of the lake.

The chemical is often used as an algaecide, but the Town of Carolina Beach confirmed they don’t use it at the lake. It’s still a mystery as to who put the crystals out and for what reason.

The Town of Carolina Beach has been working with Skywatch to find out why geese were getting sick at CB Lake. After... Posted by Town of Carolina Beach Government, NC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Hank Rose volunteers with Skywatch and helped deliver the birds back to the lake on Friday morning.

Skywatch is a bird rescue organization that takes in wild birds who have been injured or are sick.

“We like to rehab most of them but some are non-releasable so some of them become ambassadors. They have some hawks that have eye damage that can no longer hunt and they are used as ambassadors for the bird rescue,” Rose said.

The geese did not have an easy recovery and had to be tube-fed for days until they were strong enough to recover and be able to fly and swim once again.

