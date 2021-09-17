Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Skywatch Bird Rescue releases 7 geese after poisoning at Carolina Beach

By Michael Praats
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Seven of the geese that were rescued by Skywatch Bird Rescue at the end of August have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The geese were rescued after people noticed several of them acting strange. It was later determined that the geese had ingested copper sulfate crystals that were spread along the banks of the lake.

The chemical is often used as an algaecide, but the Town of Carolina Beach confirmed they don’t use it at the lake. It’s still a mystery as to who put the crystals out and for what reason.

The Town of Carolina Beach has been working with Skywatch to find out why geese were getting sick at CB Lake. After...

Posted by Town of Carolina Beach Government, NC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Hank Rose volunteers with Skywatch and helped deliver the birds back to the lake on Friday morning.

Skywatch is a bird rescue organization that takes in wild birds who have been injured or are sick.

“We like to rehab most of them but some are non-releasable so some of them become ambassadors. They have some hawks that have eye damage that can no longer hunt and they are used as ambassadors for the bird rescue,” Rose said.

The geese did not have an easy recovery and had to be tube-fed for days until they were strong enough to recover and be able to fly and swim once again.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Deanna Britt is charged with sexually violating an inmate under her care at the New Hanover...
Former corrections officer charged with sexually violating inmate in New Hanover County
Ashley High School briefly placed on lockdown while deputies investigated threat on social media
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust
Coronavirus from CDC web site
The COVID-19 death toll in NHC climbs to a record-high this week

Latest News

Anthony Deshaun Murray was arrested and faces several drug related charges.
WPD investigation leads to arrest of man for several drug-related offenses
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach approves change to land use plan, clearing way for mixed-use development
Beck Black, a native of Bladen County and UNCW grad, has released her first full-length album...
Bladen Co. native Beck Black releases new full-length rock record “Hollywood Blvd”
Ronald Statzer is all smiles after winning a $1,000,000 lottery prize.
Retired Elizabeth City Coast Guardsman wins $1 million Powerball