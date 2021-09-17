Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Retired Elizabeth City Coast Guardsman wins $1 million Powerball

Ronald Statzer is all smiles after winning a $1,000,000 lottery prize.
Ronald Statzer is all smiles after winning a $1,000,000 lottery prize.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Elizabeth City Coast Guardsman woke up Thursday morning $1 million richer.

Ronald Statzer bought five Quick Pick tickets Wednesday from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City.

When he woke Thursday morning, he looked at one of his tickets and went on the internet to verify the numbers.

Statzer saw all five numbers come up, said “oh my God,” and told his wife.

Statzer drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday and took home $707,501 after federal and state taxes.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Deanna Britt is charged with sexually violating an inmate under her care at the New Hanover...
Former corrections officer charged with sexually violating inmate in New Hanover County
Ashley High School briefly placed on lockdown while deputies investigated threat on social media
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust
Coronavirus from CDC web site
The COVID-19 death toll in NHC climbs to a record-high this week

Latest News

Anthony Deshaun Murray was arrested and faces several drug related charges.
WPD investigation leads to arrest of man for several drug-related offenses
.
Skywatch Bird Rescue releases 7 geese after poisoning at Carolina Beach
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach approves change to land use plan, clearing way for mixed-use development
Beck Black, a native of Bladen County and UNCW grad, has released her first full-length album...
Bladen Co. native Beck Black releases new full-length rock record “Hollywood Blvd”