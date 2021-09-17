Over 400 Mecklenburg Co. employees remain suspended for not following county’s vaccination, testing protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 400 Mecklenburg County employees remain suspended for not following the county’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols.

Approximately 477 county employees have been deemed non-compliant with the coronavirus policy and are subject to suspension, according to Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 suspension summary as of Sept. 16.

WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer confirmed that suspensions started Tuesday, with nearly 600 county employees found to be non-compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

Information from Mecklenburg County released Friday states almost 76% of the county’s 5,159 full-time employees have been vaccinated.

County officials said during a Friday town hall that employees who have received both vaccine doses are now required to submit proof of vaccination to human resources.

Partially or unvaccinated employees must submit COVID-19 PCR test results to HR every seven days.

Those who don’t submit those test results by the end of the seven-day rolling deadline will be suspended without pay, according to the county. Staff members who don’t submit results for two consecutive weeks will be dismissed.

