Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
Deanna Britt is charged with sexually violating an inmate under her care at the New Hanover...
Former corrections officer charged with sexually violating inmate in New Hanover County
Law enforcement arrested seven people, and seized two kilos of cocaine, 20,000 bags of heroin,...
Authorities arrest 7, confiscate 2 kilos of cocaine, 20K bags of heroin, $180K in massive drug bust
Ashley High School briefly placed on lockdown while deputies investigated threat on social media
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time
Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas...
VIDEO: NY restaurant host attacked over vaccine proof request