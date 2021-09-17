Man dies in house fire in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A man died in a house fire in Elizabethtown on Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

The fire that damaged the back corner of the home on Martin Luther King Drive was believed to have been caused by cooking.

Investigation also revealed a smoke alarm that did not work.

If you don’t have smoke alarms, can’t afford to buy them or are physically unable to install them, the American Red Cross installs them for free.

