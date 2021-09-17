Kure Beach officials discuss paid parking

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Parking Committee of Kure Beach met tonight to talk about how this season went.

The final revenue and numbers won’t be announced until early November, but the committee anticipates that number to be around 700,000 dollars.

Paid parking is in effect through the end of September at Kure Beach, however the committee has no plans to talk about extending the paid parking season.

“It’s difficult in the off season to keep businesses full, our opinion,” says Mayor Craig Bloszinsky. “We are going to do what we can to support our local businesses by not charging paid parking in the off season”.

Year-round paid parking has also been a discussion at other local beaches such as Carolina Beach.

