Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kure Beach officials discuss paid parking

Swimming advisory issued for public beach access in Kure Beach
Swimming advisory issued for public beach access in Kure Beach
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Parking Committee of Kure Beach met tonight to talk about how this season went.

The final revenue and numbers won’t be announced until early November, but the committee anticipates that number to be around 700,000 dollars.

Paid parking is in effect through the end of September at Kure Beach, however the committee has no plans to talk about extending the paid parking season.

“It’s difficult in the off season to keep businesses full, our opinion,” says Mayor Craig Bloszinsky. “We are going to do what we can to support our local businesses by not charging paid parking in the off season”.

Year-round paid parking has also been a discussion at other local beaches such as Carolina Beach.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistically, one in 503 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 since the start of...
New Hanover County reports alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach
Sunset Park
Father left frustrated by Wilmington police after encounter with man at bus stop
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Chadbourn.
One dead, two injured in Chadbourn shooting
Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
Multiple paid extras sought for Netflix series ‘Florida Man’

Latest News

Sandra McClammy and Brandon "Bigg B" Hickman
Local radio hosts urge influencers to be aware of spreading COVID-19 misinformation
Community leaders combat racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access
A house fire in Elizabethtown took a man's life on Wednesday night
Man dies in house fire in Bladen County
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth