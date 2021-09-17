Senior Connect
Judge denies bond for suspect in Faith Hedgepeth’s killing

Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Faith Hedgepeth.(WNCN)
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The 28-year-old Durham man charged with killing UNC-CH student Faith Hedgepeth in 2012 made his first appearance before a judge Friday morning.

Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hedgepeth.

Salguero-Olivares appeared before Chief District Court Judge Pat D. Evans via video feed.

He requested an interpreter for the appearance where Evans said he would remain in jail without bond.

Prosecutors said while Salguero-Olivares has a previous DWI conviction, he has no previous violent crime convictions.

Ernest Smith is the public defender representing Salguero-Olivares.

His next court appearance is Oct. 7.

Faith’s father, Roland Hedgepeth, along with friends, were in the courtroom for the suspect’s appearance.

“It’s just a new beginning. Everything is just starting,” Roland Hedgepeth said Friday of Salguero-Olivares’ arrest.

On Sept. 7, 2012, Hedgepeth’s body was found in an off-campus apartment bedroom. An autopsy revealed she died from a severe beating to her head.

He was linked to the case after investigators recovered DNA from at the crime scene, police said.

Authorities held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest but did not disclose many details about Salguero-Olivares or any relationship he may have had with Hedgepeth.

She was a sophomore at UNC-CH with aspirations to be a pediatrician.

Salguero-Olivares’ first appearance is in a Durham County courtroom because the murder occurred in a part of Chapel Hill that is in Durham County.

CBS 17 requested an interview with Salguero-Olivares but he declined to speak.

