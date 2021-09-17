Hurricanes legend Cam Ward participates in Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Wilmington brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For years, Cam Ward was the franchise goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, helping the team win the 2006 Stanley Cup along the way.

Thursday night, the retired goalie worked different beer taps the 3rd Annual Wishes at Waterman’s Celebrity Bartending Event, where proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

No stranger to working with Make-A-Wish, Ward was the featured celebrity at the event.

“When you get an opportunity like this -- especially with it going to a great cause -- you certainly jump at it,” Ward said. “I know the impact the Make-A-Wish foundation can create, especially for kids. I’ve had the pleasure to meet some kids in the past through my hockey-playing days, and it’s all for a great cause, so hopefully we can make a good amount of money tonight.”

Ward came up a winner once again, working alongside local realtors and other bartenders to raise around $85,000.

Janis Netherland, Director of Philanthropy for Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, was at the event, and broke down how these funds will get put to good use.

“Average cost of a wish is about $7,500 and really kids can wish for almost anything,” Netherland said. “Right now, we’re granting a lot of wishes for puppies and playhouses and swing sets and backyard swimming pools and computers -- a lot of things that we can grant right now during this pandemic.”

In between pouring beer and mixing drinks, Ward signed autographs and stopped for pictures with Canes fans.

Ward joked that the latter was the easier part of the night.

“I can’t say I have any bartending experience so I’m definitely a rookie when it comes to that, but we’ll make sure we have some fun with it.”

