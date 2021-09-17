First Alert Forecast: watching the tropics as final Summer weekend approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Summer 2021′s final weekend is here, and temperatures will stay in-character: expect daily highs deep in the 80s and morning lows around the muggy 70-mark. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm are trending to 20% overnight and to 30% Saturday afternoon. Most times and places will be free of rain and lightning. Keep it safe in the 80-degree surf: two to locally three or four-foot waves will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

On the tropical weather front: tropical disturbance “Invest 96-L” will climb northward off the Outer Banks through the weekend, supporting that somewhat agitated surf situation as it goes. Tropical disturbance “Invest 95-L” will continue to chug toward the eastern Caribbean islands with no definable land impacts. Despite having consistent access to warm ocean water fuel and moderately favorable upper-atmospheric environments, both systems have failed to organize. Good! But they still have a window in which to do so, so your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them. Odette and Peter are the next storm names.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - including signs of a fall cold front! - right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App. Span the final weekend of summer and the first weekend of fall!

How does a fall cold front sound to you? pic.twitter.com/0ObIR6qilB — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 17, 2021

