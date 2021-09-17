First Alert Forecast: tropics active as summer transitions to fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Summer 2021′s final weekend is here, and temperatures will stay in-character: expect daily highs deep in the 80s and morning lows around the muggy 70-mark. Odds for a pop-up shower or storm are 30 to 40% for Friday afternoon and early evening trending to 10 to 20% by Saturday night and Sunday, so most times and places will be free of rain and lightning. Keep it safe in the 80-degree surf: two to locally three or four-foot waves will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

On the tropical weather front: tropical disturbance “Invest 96-L” will climb northward off the Outer Banks through the weekend, supporting that somewhat agitated surf situation as it goes. Tropical disturbance “Invest 95-L” will continue to chug toward the eastern Caribbean islands with no definable land impacts. Despite having consistent access to warm ocean water fuel and moderately favorable upper-atmospheric environments, both systems have failed to organize. Good! But they still have a window in which to do so, so your First Alert Weather Team will monitor them. Odette and Peter are the next storm names.

