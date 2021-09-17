Senior Connect
Escaped inmate quickly recaptured in New Hanover County, officials say

Daquian Sincere Jones
Daquian Sincere Jones
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate who escaped from New Hanover Correctional Center Thursday night was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

A news release states that staff spotted Daquian Sincere Jones climbing over the fence of the minimum-security prison around 8:45 p.m. He was able to scale the fence and take off before officers could reach him.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jones about an hour later, according to the release.

Paramedics treated Jones for minor cuts he sustained while climbing over the fence. He was then returned to the prison and will face escape charges.

Jones was sentenced back in April on multiple burglary and breaking and entering charges out of Buncombe County. He was projected to be released on Jan. 1, 2022.

