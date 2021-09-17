Senior Connect
Construction equipment stolen from Columbus County job site found in Johnston County

Heavy construction equipment stolen from a Chadbourn job site was located in Johnston County,...
Heavy construction equipment stolen from a Chadbourn job site was located in Johnston County, according to Columbus County investigators.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy equipment stolen from a Chadbourn construction site in August was located in Johnston County, according to investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release states that deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a construction site in the 3000 block of Clarendon Chadbourn Road near Chadbourn on Aug. 4 after a representative from KBS Construction Company said a mini excavator and a trencher were stolen from beside the road.

“Investigators utilized surveillance footage from various locations to identify the suspect vehicle, direction of travel, and the exact time of incident. The investigation revealed a possible location of the equipment in Johnston County,” according to the release.

Columbus County investigators, along with Johnston County deputies, traveled to the location in Four Oaks on Aug. 5 and conducted a search of the property.

The excavator was located in a corn field behind some hog houses, while the trencher was found nearby on the same property. Both were returned to the construction company.

The investigation is ongoing, pending an arrest, the release stated.

