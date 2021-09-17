Child adopts Pender County kitten, but not before asking the kitten’s mom

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Pender County has added a new member to its house: a kitten.

The kitten was a runt and due to his small size, barely survived multiple battles with upper respiratory infections. With the help of some fighting spirit, the kitten is now in good health.

The family decided he was the one, but not before the child asked the kitten’s mother if she was okay with his family adopting her baby.

Be still my heart ❤️! This family had their name on probably the cutest, most popular kitten here; but she won’t be... Posted by Pender County Animal Shelter - Pender Pets on Thursday, September 16, 2021

